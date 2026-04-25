OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Hawks In Game 4

Anunoby totaled 29 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in his last game, a 109-108 loss to the Hawks on April 23. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are conceding 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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