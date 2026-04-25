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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Hawks In Game 4

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Anunoby's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Anunoby totaled 29 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in his last game, a 109-108 loss to the Hawks on April 23. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are conceding 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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