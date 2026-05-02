Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 7

Last time out on April 30, Vucevic put up two points in a 106-93 loss to the 76ers. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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