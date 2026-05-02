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Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics • #4 FC

Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 7

Nikola Vucevic and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 2. Vucevic's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 30, Vucevic put up two points in a 106-93 loss to the 76ers. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Vucevic

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