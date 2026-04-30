Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 6

In his last action, a 113-97 loss to the 76ers on April 28, Vucevic put up eight points. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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