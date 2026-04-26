Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 4

Vucevic totaled 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his most recent action, a 108-100 win over the 76ers on April 24. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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