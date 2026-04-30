Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 6

In his last game on April 27, Jokic recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds, 16 assists and two blocks in a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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