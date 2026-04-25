Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 23, Jokic had 27 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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