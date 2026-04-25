Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 4
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Jokic's points prop was 30.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 23, Jokic had 27 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.