Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 6
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 126-97 loss to the Knicks on April 28, Alexander-Walker had 16 points. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.