Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 6

In his last action, a 126-97 loss to the Knicks on April 28, Alexander-Walker had 16 points. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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