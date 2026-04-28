Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 5

Last time out on April 25, Alexander-Walker recorded 15 points in a 114-98 loss to the Knicks. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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