Neemias Queta And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 4

In his last game on April 24, Queta posted six points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 108-100 win over the 76ers. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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