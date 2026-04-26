Neemias Queta And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 4
Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Queta's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 24, Queta posted six points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 108-100 win over the 76ers. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.