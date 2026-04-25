Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23, Reid had five points and six rebounds. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

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