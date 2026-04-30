Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 6

Robinson put up seven points and six rebounds in his last action, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.

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