Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 6
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Robinson's points prop was 3.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Robinson put up seven points and six rebounds in his last action, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.