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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 5

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Robinson's points prop was 3.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Robinson tallied six points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are giving up 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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