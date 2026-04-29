Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 5

Robinson tallied six points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are giving up 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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