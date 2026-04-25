Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 4
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 23, Robinson put up two points in a 109-108 loss to the Hawks. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.0 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.