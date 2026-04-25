Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 4

Last time out on April 23, Robinson put up two points in a 109-108 loss to the Hawks. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.0 points per contest.

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