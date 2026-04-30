Miles McBride And Knicks Face Hawks In Game 6
Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. McBride's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 28, McBride recorded in a 126-97 win over the Hawks. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.0 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.