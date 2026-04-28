Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 5
Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. McBride's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 25, McBride recorded 11 points in a 114-98 win over the Hawks. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.