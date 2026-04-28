Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 5

In his last game on April 25, McBride recorded 11 points in a 114-98 win over the Hawks. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116 points per contest.

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