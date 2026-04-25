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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 4

Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. McBride's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McBride totaled 15 points and two steals in his last game, a 109-108 loss to the Hawks on April 23. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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