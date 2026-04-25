Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 4

McBride totaled 15 points and two steals in his last game, a 109-108 loss to the Hawks on April 23. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.