Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 4

Last time out on April 23, Bridges put up in a 109-108 loss to the Hawks. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are conceding 116 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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