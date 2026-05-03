Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 7
Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on May 1, Strus posted six points in a 112-110 loss to the Raptors. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.
The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.