Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 7

Last time out on May 1, Strus posted six points in a 112-110 loss to the Raptors. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

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