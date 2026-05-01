Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 6
Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Strus' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29, Strus had eight points. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.