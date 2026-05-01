Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29, Strus had eight points. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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