Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 93-89 loss to the Raptors on April 26, Strus tallied seven rebounds. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

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