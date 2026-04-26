Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 4

Strus put up 15 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 126-104 loss to the Raptors on April 23. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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