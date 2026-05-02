Marcus Smart And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 6

Last time out on April 29, Smart put up 11 points in a 99-93 loss to the Rockets. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.0 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

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