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Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 6

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Smart's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 29, Smart put up 11 points in a 99-93 loss to the Rockets. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.0 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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