Marcus Smart And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 4

In his most recent appearance, a 112-108 win over the Rockets on April 24, Smart had 21 points, 10 assists, five steals and two blocks. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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