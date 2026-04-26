Marcus Smart And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 4
Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Smart's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 112-108 win over the Rockets on April 24, Smart had 21 points, 10 assists, five steals and two blocks. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.