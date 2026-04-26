Luke Kornet And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 4
Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Kornet's points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 24, Kornet recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.