Luke Kornet And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 4

Last time out on April 24, Kornet recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per contest.

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