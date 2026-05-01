Luke Kennard And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, Kennard recorded two steals in a 99-93 loss to the Rockets. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are giving up 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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