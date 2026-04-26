Luke Kennard And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 4

In his last action, a 112-108 win over the Rockets on April 24, Kennard had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are surrendering 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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