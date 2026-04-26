LeBron James Jr. And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 4

James totaled five points in his most recent appearance, a 112-108 win over the Rockets on April 24. Bronny James averaged 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are allowing 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.