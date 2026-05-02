LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 6

James put up 25 points, seven assists and two steals in his last game, a 99-93 loss to the Rockets on April 29. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are surrendering 110.0 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.