LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 5
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. James' points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 26, James recorded 10 points and nine assists in a 115-96 loss to the Rockets. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.