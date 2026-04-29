LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 5

In his last game on April 26, James recorded 10 points and nine assists in a 115-96 loss to the Rockets. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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