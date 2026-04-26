LeBron James And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 4

In his last action, a 112-108 win over the Rockets on April 24, James put up 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.0 points per game.

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