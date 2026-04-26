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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 4

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. James' points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 112-108 win over the Rockets on April 24, James put up 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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