Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 4

Durant had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

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