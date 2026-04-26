Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 4
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Durant's points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Durant had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.