Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 7
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 2. Oubre's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Oubre totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 106-93 win over the Celtics on April 30. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.