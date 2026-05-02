Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 7

Oubre totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 106-93 win over the Celtics on April 30. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

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