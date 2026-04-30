Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 6
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Oubre's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 28, Oubre posted four points and six rebounds in a 113-97 win over the Celtics. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.