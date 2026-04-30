Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 6

In his last game on April 28, Oubre posted four points and six rebounds in a 113-97 win over the Celtics. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per game.

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