Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 5
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Oubre's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 128-96 loss to the Celtics on April 26, Oubre had two points. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.