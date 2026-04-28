Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 5

In his last game, a 128-96 loss to the Celtics on April 26, Oubre had two points. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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