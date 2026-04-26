Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 4

Oubre put up 17 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per game.

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