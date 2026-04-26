Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 4
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Oubre's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Oubre put up 17 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.