Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 5

In his last game, a 114-93 win over the Trail Blazers on April 26, Johnson tallied nine points. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

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