Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 6
Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Towns' points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Towns put up 16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 116.0 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.