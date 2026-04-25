Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 4

Towns put up 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, a 109-108 loss to the Hawks on April 23. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116 points per contest.

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