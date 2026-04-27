Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 5

Randle totaled 15 points and nine rebounds in his last action, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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