Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 5
Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Randle's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Randle totaled 15 points and nine rebounds in his last action, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.