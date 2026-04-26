Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 4

In his last game, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23, Randle put up 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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