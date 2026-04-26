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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 4

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Randle's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23, Randle put up 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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