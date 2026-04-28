Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 114-93 loss to the Spurs on April 26, Holiday tallied 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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