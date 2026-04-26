Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 4
Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Holiday's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24, Holiday tallied 29 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.