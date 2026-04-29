Josh Okogie And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 115-96 win over the Lakers on April 26, Okogie totaled five points and three steals. Okogie averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

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