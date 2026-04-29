Josh Okogie And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 5
Josh Okogie and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Okogie's points prop was 3.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 115-96 win over the Lakers on April 26, Okogie totaled five points and three steals. Okogie averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.