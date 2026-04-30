Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28, Clarkson tallied nine points. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per contest.

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