Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 6
Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Clarkson's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28, Clarkson tallied nine points. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.