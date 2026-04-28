Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 5
Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Clarkson's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last action, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25, Clarkson tallied seven points. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.