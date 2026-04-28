Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 5

In his last action, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25, Clarkson tallied seven points. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116 points per game.

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