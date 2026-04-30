Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 6
Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Kuminga's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 28, Kuminga put up 13 points in a 126-97 loss to the Knicks. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.