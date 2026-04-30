Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 6

Last time out on April 28, Kuminga put up 13 points in a 126-97 loss to the Knicks. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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