Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Take On Knicks In Game 5

In his last game on April 25, Kuminga put up 10 points in a 114-98 loss to the Knicks. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

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