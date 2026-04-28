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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Take On Knicks In Game 5

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Kuminga's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 25, Kuminga put up 10 points in a 114-98 loss to the Knicks. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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