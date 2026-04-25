Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4
Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Kuminga's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 109-108 win over the Knicks on April 23, Kuminga had 21 points. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.