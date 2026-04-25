Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 109-108 win over the Knicks on April 23, Kuminga had 21 points. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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