Joel Embiid And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 7

Last time out on April 30, Embiid recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 106-93 win over the Celtics. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per game.

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