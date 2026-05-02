Joel Embiid And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 7
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 2. Embiid's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 30, Embiid recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 106-93 win over the Celtics. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.