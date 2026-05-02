Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 7

Tatum tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds in his last game, a 106-93 loss to the 76ers on April 30. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.